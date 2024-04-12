Woman receives suspended jail term for shoplifting cosmetics in Antrim

A woman with a Belfast address has been given a suspended jail sentence for shoplifting.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Ellen Leeanne Lundy (40), of Tavanagh Street, admitted the theft of cosmetics - worth £133 according to the charge sheet - in Antrim town.

She committed the offence on September 2 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a relevant record.

She was given a six months prison term, suspended for two years.