Woman receives suspended jail term for shoplifting cosmetics in Antrim
A woman with a Belfast address has been given a suspended jail sentence for shoplifting.
Ellen Leeanne Lundy (40), of Tavanagh Street, admitted the theft of cosmetics - worth £133 according to the charge sheet - in Antrim town.
She committed the offence on September 2 last year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a relevant record.
She was given a six months prison term, suspended for two years.