Woman screamed on seeing full view of man masturating near Tyrone river, court told

A Tyrone man spotted masturbating by a woman out walking her dog near the Blackwater River, has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of Community Service.

Twenty-nine-year-old Slavi Apostolov, from Charlemont Street in Dungannon, was said by his solicitor to have been asked by a woman in Bulgaria he was talking to on the phone to carry out the act.

Apostolov, who claimed he was taking cocaine at the time, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with indecent behaviour at Brick Row, Moy, on June 14 last.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told him that according to the victim impact statement, the injured party had been "significantly impacted" by the incident.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Mr Ranaghan said the custody threshold had been passed, however the defendant appeared in court with a clear record and made a full admission and entered an early plea.

The judge told Apostolov that he would sentence him to unpaid work in the community but warned him that if he failed to complete the order, he would be brought back to court and sentenced to four months in custody.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 10.15pm on June 14, the woman saw the defendant standing just off a path masturbating in full view of her.

The lawyer said the view screamed and ran off and went to The Square, Moy, where she asked staff members in a shop to get a photograph of him.

She said police observed the defendant in the Charlemont Street area at 7.15pm on June 15 and arrested him. He told them: “This is true. I was under the influence of drugs and drink”, and made a full admission.

HIs solicitor said the defendant had been working in a food factory until last week, but now had no employment.

He explained he was a Bulgarian national who lived with his parents.

"He says he had cocaine and went outside to this area and was talking to a woman on the phone in Bulgaria who asked him to do this act,” he said.

The solicitor stressed that the act was not directed at the injured party.