A woman wrongly named on a poster claiming to identify serving police officers says she now fears for her safety.

In a statement issued today (Saturday) through Madden and Finucane solicitors, the woman also emphasised she has never been employed by the PSNI.

Police launched an investigation after the information was posted in a bus shelter in the Chapel Road area of Dungiven on Thursday night. Initially they stated the poster carried details of three serving officers but in an update on Friday evening, said the information was incorrect.

In her statement, the woman said: “My personal information was written on the poster that was put up in Dungiven that linked myself, my partner and two other named individuals to the PSNI. I live in a small rural village and everyone in the area who has seen the poster thinks that it is referring to me, although everyone would know that I am not a police officer.

PSNI. Photo: National World

“I can categorically clarify that I am not a serving police officer and I have never been employed by the police in any capacity. This is just plain wrong and I am outraged that I have now potentially been made a target for an imminent attack on my life.

"I am left deeply upset and concerned about the situation and am disappointed that the PSNI refused my request to issue a statement confirming that I am not a police officer.”

Solicitor Michael Madden said he is seeking a resolution to the matter on behalf of the woman.

Mr Madden said: “The PSNI initially stated that those named on the poster are serving police officers. My client has been identified as being one of those named on the poster however she is not a serving officer and never has been. The PSNI have since issued another statement to confirm that the information on the poster is inaccurate however it does not state what information is inaccurate.

"My client does not feel that the latest PSNI statement goes far enough to allay her concerns for her safety. I have contacted the PSNI and hope to find a resolution that protects our client’s safety and well-being.”