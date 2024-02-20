Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicola Nicholl, of Bridewell Drive, Carrickfergus was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Monday, February 19 to four years and four months for robbery, half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “On January 3, 2023, Ms Nicholl entered a shop located in the Bridewell Drive area armed with a knife.

“She threatened two staff members with the weapon before making off with around £1000 and a quantity of tobacco.

“Through CCTV footage, officers identified Nicola Nicholl and arrested her in relation to the incident.

“This was a terrifying attack on both staff members who should never have had to encounter this type of behaviour at their place of work.