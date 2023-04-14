Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
35 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
1 hour ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Woman sentenced for failing to keep Probation appointments

A 45-year-old South Derry woman who repeatedly failed to keep appointments with her Probation officer, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

Helen Collins from Clarkes Square, Knockloughrim, had been given a combination order at a previous court for criminal damage and assault. A condition of the order was that she had regular contact with a Probation officer.

The Probation officer told Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne that Collins had failed to engage despite being given several opportunities.

A defence solicitor said that if given another opportunity, the defendant would re-engage with Probation.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Revoking the combination order, the judge told Collins that she had been given ample opportunity to engage with Probation and had not taken it.

Read more: http:// https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/cookstown-residents-group-urge-other-estates-to-consider-installing-defibrillator-4099097

Imposing the suspended jail term, Mr Browne said it drew a line under these matters and warned her to now “keep your sheet clean and behave yourself”.