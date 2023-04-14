Helen Collins from Clarkes Square, Knockloughrim, had been given a combination order at a previous court for criminal damage and assault. A condition of the order was that she had regular contact with a Probation officer.
The Probation officer told Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne that Collins had failed to engage despite being given several opportunities.
A defence solicitor said that if given another opportunity, the defendant would re-engage with Probation.
Revoking the combination order, the judge told Collins that she had been given ample opportunity to engage with Probation and had not taken it.
Imposing the suspended jail term, Mr Browne said it drew a line under these matters and warned her to now “keep your sheet clean and behave yourself”.