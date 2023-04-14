A 45-year-old South Derry woman who repeatedly failed to keep appointments with her Probation officer, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Helen Collins from Clarkes Square, Knockloughrim, had been given a combination order at a previous court for criminal damage and assault. A condition of the order was that she had regular contact with a Probation officer.

The Probation officer told Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne that Collins had failed to engage despite being given several opportunities.

A defence solicitor said that if given another opportunity, the defendant would re-engage with Probation.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Revoking the combination order, the judge told Collins that she had been given ample opportunity to engage with Probation and had not taken it.

