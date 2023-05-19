Woman sentenced for grabbing breast of shop worker after being refused alcohol

A South Derry woman who grabbed a shop assistant by the left breast and squeezed hard, has been jailed for a total of 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Brenda McEldowney (55) from Sunnyside Park, Maghera, admitted sexual assault, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and assault on the police on March 4 last year.

McEldowney also admitted three assaults relating to shop workers in Maghera, burglary and disorderly behaviour on February 22, 2022, and disorderly behaviour on August 8, 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard the offences arose out of a number of incidents at shops in Maghera where McEldowney had gone to purchase alcohol despite being previously barred from the premises.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Outlining the sexual assault, counsel prosecuting said the defendant spat at the owner and the assistant when she was refused alcohol.

The lawyer said McEldowney spat again at the assistant and grabbed her left breast squeezing hard. Outside the premises, she caused damaged to a sign.

When she was arrested and placed in a police car, she spat at a police constable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant has a "toxic relationship with alcohol" and has spent periods in custody which had resulted in her becoming homeless.

Passing sentence District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant "obviously has serious issues with alcohol."