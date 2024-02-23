Watch more of our videos on Shots!

54-year-old Jennifer Lennox, Main Street, Portglenone, was sentenced to 11 months for possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances. She was sentenced to a further 11 months for each of two counts of possession of articles for use in terrorism.

The sentences are to run concurrently and have been suspended for three years.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Following a search of a residential property in Ballymoney in November 2021, officers located a total of 118 bullets and 54 balaclavas, along with instructions on how to make an improvised explosive device (IED). Forensic examination showed that these instructions were viable.

Following an investigation by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Department, a woman was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court on Friday 23rd February, for a number of terrorism-related offences.

“The items could have been used to cause serious harm and we are thankful that they have been removed from our streets. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling serious crime and we will continue to pursue those, like Jennifer Lennox, who are involved in such activity."

“I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101,” said DI Lavery.

