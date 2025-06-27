A woman spat in a male's face and punched a woman in the face in Ballymena and when arrested spat at a police officer but missed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacy Dillon (32), with an address listed as Dunclug Park in Ballymena, had also kicked and punched police on the same day - February 27 this year.

On November 8 last year she tried to bite an officer on the arm at Antrim Police Station. A defence barrister said the defendant had been on remand in custody for around three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed but he said she had already spent the equivalent of a six months prison term on remand.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Since the start of June, the judge said, Ballymena and Antrim courts now have the option of imposing "enhanced Combination Orders".

He said it was an "intensive order that involves a number of statutory agencies and is designed to be given to those defendants who should otherwise go straight to prison".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a very intensive order and there are no second chances. If you breach any of the terms of the Order the Probation Board will not give you another chance. They will send your case straight back to court and you will probably go to prison."

The defendant was given an Enhanced Combination Order of Probation for a year and 100 hours of Community Service.