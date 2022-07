Michelle Hamilton (38), of Mournebeg Drive, was before Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in connection with being disorderly at the hospital, assaulting two police officers and causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle on May 1 this year.

A court heard the defendant had been “loud and abusive” towards police in the hospital before being removed to the police vehicle.

An officer’s hand was cut in the car.