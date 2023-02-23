A woman spat on a police officer’s arm and shouted she hoped he would get Covid, Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Mairead Devlin (32), whose address was given as c/o Queen Victoria Gardens, Belfast, is charged with assaulting two police officers at Oaklea, Dungannon, on March 8 last year.

On being informed that the defendant was pregnant, District Judge Michael Ranaghan deferred sentence until August 23.

Mr Ranaghan warned the defendant that spitting at police officers carried a serious risk of custody.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of the defendant acting aggressively towards other parties who did not wish to make a complaint.

He said they then spoke to the defendant in relation to a bench warrant for her and when putting her in handcuffs she became very aggressive.

