Mairead Devlin (32), whose address was given as c/o Queen Victoria Gardens, Belfast, is charged with assaulting two police officers at Oaklea, Dungannon, on March 8 last year.
On being informed that the defendant was pregnant, District Judge Michael Ranaghan deferred sentence until August 23.
Mr Ranaghan warned the defendant that spitting at police officers carried a serious risk of custody.
Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of the defendant acting aggressively towards other parties who did not wish to make a complaint.
He said they then spoke to the defendant in relation to a bench warrant for her and when putting her in handcuffs she became very aggressive.
She spat at the officers, hitting one of them on the right arm, shouting she hoped they would get Covid, the lawyer said.