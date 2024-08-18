Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who spat on the neck of a cafe customer and also spat in the face of a policewoman in a previous incident has been jailed for nine months.

Karen Wright (54), with an address listed as Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, appeared at the town's magistrates' court via video link from jail.

She was sentenced on charges of assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage in relation to around 4pm on July 15 in 2022.

When police arrived, the defendant was shouting and swearing and acting disorderly.

A prosecutor said a male and female were customers at a cafe at the Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena.

They said they were assaulted by Wright.

The female said she was pushed over a table by Wright who spat on her with the spit landing on her cardigan.

The defendant then banged the male's head off a window and pulled a necklace off his neck.

The prosecutor continued: "She then returns to the female injured party, called her a whore, and again spat on her. This time it landed on her neck".

Wright had then walked through the shopping centre and spat on the floor and was disruptive. When arrested and taken to hospital she was disorderly, the prosecutor said.

The defendant was also convicted of assaulting a policewoman and policeman and causing criminal damage to a PSNI car on February 18 this year.

The court was told Wright was intoxicated in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena and was being verbally abusive to members of the public.

In a police car she spat in the face of a policewoman. When being handcuffed she attempted to spit at a policeman on a number of times but missed. She scratched him on the arm.

On May 8 this year Wright broke windows at a property.

On July 7 this year she stole groceries wroth £30 from a shop at Dunclug in Ballymena.

A defence barrister said it was accepted that spitting was an "aggravating" feature and the defendant was "extremely ashamed".

He said Wright had "turned to alcohol and other substances to get by" but in prison she was attending AA, Narcotics Anonymous and was attending "church meetings".

The lawyer said the defendant wishes to "turn her life around" and will not be going back to the Dunclug area.

Jailing the defendant for nine months, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he recognised she "had problems" but her behaviour had been "totally unacceptable".

"To assault customers in the cafe is wholly unacceptable and then to spit on police officers, public servants who are just doing their job, again is totally unacceptable," he said.

The defendant had bail fixed for appeal but is to remain in custody in the meantime.