A woman has admitted stealing cash from an Air Ambulance charity box which she swiped from a shop in Larne.

Stephanie McKee (25), with an address listed as Priory Gardens in Larne, committed the offence at Lusty's Centra at 7.15am on May 16 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court, a member of the public found the empty charity box at Kent Avenue.

The court heard the charity box had a sticker advertising a charity event which was going to take place in the shop.

CCTV showed the defendant taking the charity box. It was estimated there would have been between £30-£40 in the box.

The defendant confirmed to police it was her on CCTV but claimed she couldn't remember the incident.

Meanwhile, on November 8 last year, the defendant failed to pay a £71 taxi fare.

She had been in a taxi which had taken her from Hydebank Prison near Belfast to Donaghadee.

She then asked to go to Larne to "attend a family wake," the court heard.

In Larne the defendant left the taxi and said she would get the £71 from somebody else but she did not return.

The prosecutor said others exited the property and told the taxi driver "he wouldn't be getting paid for the fare and to just leave".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he wanted the defendant to pay back a total of £111 before he sentenced McKee and adjourned the case to October 31.