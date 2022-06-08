Loading...

Woman stole items including slippers from supermarket

A WOMAN who stole earphones and slippers worth a total of £62 returned to Tesco in Antrim town 13 days later and stole ‘sausage meat’ worth £4.

By court reporter
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 12:00 pm

Natalia Vishniakova (42), of Church View, Randalstown, committed the theft offences in August, 2020.

She appeared at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, and pleaded guilty.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant was “embarrassed” and had “let herself down” and it had been a “big wake-up call”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy handed down a two months prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He told the defendant, who had the assistance of an interpreter: “This must stop otherwise you are going to end up with a prison sentence”.