Woman stole items including slippers from supermarket

Natalia Vishniakova (42), of Church View, Randalstown, committed the theft offences in August, 2020.
She appeared at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, and pleaded guilty.
Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant was “embarrassed” and had “let herself down” and it had been a “big wake-up call”
Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy handed down a two months prison sentence, suspended for two years.
He told the defendant, who had the assistance of an interpreter: “This must stop otherwise you are going to end up with a prison sentence”.