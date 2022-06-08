Woman stole items including slippers from supermarket

Natalia Vishniakova (42), of Church View, Randalstown, committed the theft offences in August, 2020.

She appeared at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, and pleaded guilty.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant was “embarrassed” and had “let herself down” and it had been a “big wake-up call”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy handed down a two months prison sentence, suspended for two years.