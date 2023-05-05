A woman with a Ballymena address, who pleaded guilty to stealing £2,700 cash in a break-in at the Bonmarché shop in the town's Church Street, has been put on Probation for a year.

Erin McKenna (33), of High Street, burgled the shop in September last year.

A prosecutor said during the Church Street break-in, £200 was taken from tills and £2,500 from a safe in an office.

McKenna also admitted shoplifting electrical items and make-up worth £600 from a 'Boots' shop in Ballymena on February 8 this year.

Ballymena courthouse

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via a video link from prison where she had been on remand.

Part of a surgical glove was recovered from the scene at Bonmarché and a fingerprint and DNA matched the defendant. The defendant made "full admissions" to the Bonmarché incident.

A defence solicitor told a previous court the defendant said "somebody else" had forced entry to the shop.

The previous court had heard the defendant had seven previous theft convictions and one for burglary and she had told police she "commits thefts to fund her lifestyle and addiction".

