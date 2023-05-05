Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
8 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
9 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
12 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
13 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall

Woman stole £2,700 cash during break-in at a Ballymena shop

A woman with a Ballymena address, who pleaded guilty to stealing £2,700 cash in a break-in at the Bonmarché shop in the town's Church Street, has been put on Probation for a year.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 20:22 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 20:22 BST

Erin McKenna (33), of High Street, burgled the shop in September last year.

A prosecutor said during the Church Street break-in, £200 was taken from tills and £2,500 from a safe in an office.

McKenna also admitted shoplifting electrical items and make-up worth £600 from a 'Boots' shop in Ballymena on February 8 this year.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via a video link from prison where she had been on remand.

Part of a surgical glove was recovered from the scene at Bonmarché and a fingerprint and DNA matched the defendant. The defendant made "full admissions" to the Bonmarché incident.

A defence solicitor told a previous court the defendant said "somebody else" had forced entry to the shop.

The previous court had heard the defendant had seven previous theft convictions and one for burglary and she had told police she "commits thefts to fund her lifestyle and addiction".

Deputy District Judge John Connolly said there was a "positive" pre-sentence report and said as part of the Probation there is a condition regarding "alcohol/drug counselling treatment".