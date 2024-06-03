Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who stole whiskey from Sainsbury's in Ballymena on July 12 in 2022 has been given a four months prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Noeleen Stott (36), with an address listed at Main Street in Ahoghill, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The court heard the defendant and another person had gone to Sainsbury's around 7pm and concealed four one litre bottles of whiskey in carrier bags and left without making any attempt to pay.

The defendant had a previous record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury's in Ballymena. Picture: Google

A defence lawyer said at the time of the offences the defendant was a heroin user but is now off the drug.