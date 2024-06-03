Woman stole whiskey from Ballymena Sainsbury's on July 12

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 15:34 BST
A woman who stole whiskey from Sainsbury's in Ballymena on July 12 in 2022 has been given a four months prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Noeleen Stott (36), with an address listed at Main Street in Ahoghill, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The court heard the defendant and another person had gone to Sainsbury's around 7pm and concealed four one litre bottles of whiskey in carrier bags and left without making any attempt to pay.

The defendant had a previous record.

Sainsbury's in Ballymena. Picture: Google

A defence lawyer said at the time of the offences the defendant was a heroin user but is now off the drug.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay handed down a four months sentence, suspended for two years, "in the hope" the defendant is "working towards recovery".