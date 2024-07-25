Woman subjected to ‘frightening experience’ during sexual assault - District Judge
Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Daniel Kerr, from Golf Terrace, was placed on Probation for nine months after admitting three counts of intentionally sexually touching the woman without her consent on December 23 last year.
Judge Oonagh Mullan also put in place a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and a restraining order for five years.
Referring to a pre-sentence report at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Ms Mullan said while Kerr had issues with alcohol the offence was not just touching but went on for a duration of time.
She said the defendant had been persistent in his behaviour and tried to encourage the victim to engage in sexual activity and there appeared to be an element of force used.
A defence lawyer said Kerr and the female had been dating for about six months and he had called to her house.
He described the defendant as an intelligent man who has a good job and was in a new relationship.
The lawyer said Kerr had "done this in drink" and when the police called at his door and accused him of these offences he immediately stopped drinking alcohol.
He said "alcohol was a big issue for this man” but he has not taken any drink for seven months and one day.
Judge Mullan said a restraining order was necessary to give the victim some assurance that she can get on with her life without “having to look over her shoulder.”