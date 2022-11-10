Tiffany Marshall (26), of Laurel Park, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm on November 17 last year.

A prosecutor said police attended a High Street, Ballymena, address where a woman with a cut to her nose was in a "distressed state".

The woman said there had been "animosity" between her and Marshall in the past. She said she decided to leave and, "unprovoked," was headbutted by Marshall who then threw her to the ground and she suffered cuts, bruising and a broken collar bone.

Ballymena courthouse

A defence barrister said there were allegations of "things being posted on Facebook" but that was "no excuse" for the way the defendant had behaved.

The court heard the defendant has struggled with drug abuse.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Whatever lead up to it there is no excuse for taking violence into your own hands."