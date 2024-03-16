Woman taken to Lisburn court for motoring offences detected on the Hillhall Road

A woman has been fined and given six penalty points after admitting to driving without insurance.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2024, 10:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michella Marcos, 21, whose address was given as Belvoir Drive in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 14, charged with driving without insurance and failing to produce a driving licence.

The court heard that on September 3, 2023, the police observed a vehicle on the Hillhall Road, travelling in the direction of Lisburn.

The vehicle was said to be travelling at a very low speed and police stopped the car, which was being driven by the defendant.

Most Popular
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

As a result of speaking with the defendant, the police carried out checks, which showed that the defendant was not insured to drive the vehicle.

Read More
Commuters face disruption as Translink plans essential work on the railway line ...

The court was also told that the defendant failed to produce her driving licence.

District Judge Ms Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.

She also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.