Woman taken to Lisburn court for motoring offences detected on the Hillhall Road

Michella Marcos, 21, whose address was given as Belvoir Drive in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 14, charged with driving without insurance and failing to produce a driving licence.

The court heard that on September 3, 2023, the police observed a vehicle on the Hillhall Road, travelling in the direction of Lisburn.

The vehicle was said to be travelling at a very low speed and police stopped the car, which was being driven by the defendant.

As a result of speaking with the defendant, the police carried out checks, which showed that the defendant was not insured to drive the vehicle.

The court was also told that the defendant failed to produce her driving licence.

District Judge Ms Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.