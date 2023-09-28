Register
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Woman 'terrified' after man with 'pitbull' dog struck door with baseball bat

A court heard a woman was "terrified" after a man - the son of a neighbour - came to her house late at night with a 'pitbull' dog and struck her door with a baseball bat.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul John Donaghy (42), of Drummaul Park, Randalstown, admitted possessing a baseball bat as an offensive weapon; disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a door in the town on February 28 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence barrister said Donaghy had drink taken and was "not the perfect historian" regarding what happened but accepted he had been shouting outside the property.

He said the defendant had been wearing a Covid-style mask and then took it off whilst outside the property. He added: "It doesn't make any sense why this happened at all."

Most Popular
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a woman said Donaghy had a 'pitbull' dog with him and hit the front door with a baseball bat whilst shouting.

The judge said the woman said the defendant had been drinking and was a "known alcoholic" and it made her "feel intimidated and terrified given the state he was in through alcohol. I was afraid he would attack me with the baseball bat and use the dog to attack me".

Judge Broderick told Donaghy that no doubt the resident would have been "terrified" as it was "late at night and you're at her door with a baseball bat with a face mask. I don't accept any Covid explanation, I think that is a sinister element to it and and you have got this, described as a pitbull, in her statement."

The judge said a guilty plea and limited record saved the defendant from prison and handed down a three months custodial term, suspended for a year. A one-year Restraining Order was also put in place.