A court heard a woman was "terrified" after a man - the son of a neighbour - came to her house late at night with a 'pitbull' dog and struck her door with a baseball bat.

Paul John Donaghy (42), of Drummaul Park, Randalstown, admitted possessing a baseball bat as an offensive weapon; disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a door in the town on February 28 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence barrister said Donaghy had drink taken and was "not the perfect historian" regarding what happened but accepted he had been shouting outside the property.

He said the defendant had been wearing a Covid-style mask and then took it off whilst outside the property. He added: "It doesn't make any sense why this happened at all."

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a woman said Donaghy had a 'pitbull' dog with him and hit the front door with a baseball bat whilst shouting.

The judge said the woman said the defendant had been drinking and was a "known alcoholic" and it made her "feel intimidated and terrified given the state he was in through alcohol. I was afraid he would attack me with the baseball bat and use the dog to attack me".

Judge Broderick told Donaghy that no doubt the resident would have been "terrified" as it was "late at night and you're at her door with a baseball bat with a face mask. I don't accept any Covid explanation, I think that is a sinister element to it and and you have got this, described as a pitbull, in her statement."

