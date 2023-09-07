Woman told police she was a witch and had magical powers, court hears
Oksana Fedelova (41), from Sperrin Drive. Magherafelt, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, on charges of assaulting two police officers and disorderly behaviour at the hospital on January 1 last.Passing sentence, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that it happened within a few months of a similar incident and she accepted the defendant was "not in a good place at the time".
The court heard police responded to a call from the defendant who was making “bluddering noises” at approximately 6.05am and she became irritable towards officers and made threats to kill herself.
Prosecuting counsel said police were concerned for her mental health and decided to take her to Antrim Hospital.
When placed in the rear of the police car she lashed out and attempted to open the door forcing police to stop and apply handcuffs, the lawyer continued.
She said the officer driving the vehicle was kicked and the defendant twisted the thumb of another constable causing him pain and redness.
Her aggressive behaviour continued at the hospital with nurses refusing to triage her because of her aggression, the lawyer continued.
She said Fedelova lay down on the floor spitting and kicking out at police and closed herself in a cubicle.
A defence lawyer explained she had lost custody of her children and she was in the middle of nervous breakdown.
He added that she had taken an overdose on this occasion.