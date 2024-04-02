Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liubita Voichipa Cirpaca, aged 60, from Albert Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with theft.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

A prosecutor told the court that on September 14 last year, police received a report that a woman had lost her purse containing £480 in Lidl in Lurgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman, now known to be the defendant, was spotted on CCTV lifting the purse from the shelf where it was left by the owner.

“Whilst pushing the trolley she removed the money from the purse and placed it in her bag hanging over the front of the trolley. The empty purse was then placed under products in a shelf,” said the prosecutor.

A defence barrister said there was no issue paying compensation.

District Judge Francis Rafferty described it as “spontaneous offending and admitted”.