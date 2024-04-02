Woman took shopper's purse containing £480 while in Lurgan Lidl store
Liubita Voichipa Cirpaca, aged 60, from Albert Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with theft.
A prosecutor told the court that on September 14 last year, police received a report that a woman had lost her purse containing £480 in Lidl in Lurgan.
A woman, now known to be the defendant, was spotted on CCTV lifting the purse from the shelf where it was left by the owner.
“Whilst pushing the trolley she removed the money from the purse and placed it in her bag hanging over the front of the trolley. The empty purse was then placed under products in a shelf,” said the prosecutor.
A defence barrister said there was no issue paying compensation.
District Judge Francis Rafferty described it as “spontaneous offending and admitted”.
He fined the defendant £200 plus the offender levy with a Compensation Order of £480.