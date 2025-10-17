Woman was allegedly wearing clothing stolen from a neighbour's home
Georgia Wright (22), of St Patrick's Avenue in Ballymena, is charged with handling stolen goods - clothing.
A co-accused - Kyra Moore (45), of St Patrick's Avenue - is accused of burglary and stealing clothing, furniture and cleaning products from an address at St Patrick's Avenue on August 15 this year.
A court was told items taken included clothing, hair straighteners, beauty products, a TV and household items. Items were found in Moore's address.
On August 6 it is alleged Moore stole a coat from the Tower Centre in Ballymena.
Both accused appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.
A police officer said Wright was aware the clothing was stolen and she had been wearing items of the clothing.
District Judge Rosie Watters refused bail. The defendants were further remanded in custody and the cases were adjourned to November 11.