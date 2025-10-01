A woman was disorderly at a hospital and shouted at a male accusing him of being a paramilitary, a court was told.

Bobbie Kylie Cardwell (29), with an address listed as Claremont Street in Belfast but previously with addresses in Newtownabbey and Magherafelt, admitted being disorderly at the hospital on March 22 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, was told police had taken the defendant to hospital from Magherafelt after she told officers she had "taken an overdose".

A prosecutor said that whilst at the hospital Cardwell began "shouting at a male accusing him of being a member of the paramilitaries". The defendant continued to be "rude and aggressive" and was shouting and swearing.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

She was causing disruption at the triage area and when she refused medical treatment she was taken to custody. She was in breach of a number of suspended sentences.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "The courts are told time and time again by those who work in hospitals that there are far too many cases of people coming to hospital, where there are other vulnerable people awaiting or getting treatment, and the last thing those patients and staff need is someone coming in and acting disorderly."

He said the court had given the defendant a number of opportunities to resolve her "underlying difficulties" and he recognised she was struggling with addiction.

He handed down a three months prison term for the hospital incident and activated suspended sentences to make a total sentence of six months in jail.