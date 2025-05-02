Woman was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital and damaged hedgerow

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:49 BST
A woman who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital and caused criminal damage to a hedgerow belonging to the Northern Health Trust has been given a one year conditional discharge.

Megan Robinson (20), of Tarragon Park in Antrim town, had also resisted a police officer on the same day - August 19 in 2023.

Sentencing had previously been deferred at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Tuesday's court (April 29) was told the defendant had honoured the terms of the one year deferral period by completing Probation and Community Service and had kept out of trouble.

