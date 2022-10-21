Sergeant Holmes said: “At around 3:30am, it was reported that an unknown man threw a bottle at the front door of a property in the area. The bottle, which had a strong smell of petrol, failed to ignite and no damage was reported.

“The bottle, which did smash following the incident, has been taken away for further forensic examination. A woman who was inside the property, was not injured.“The man is described as wearing a dark grey hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who saw anything suspicious, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 129 21/10/22.”