A South Derry man who was said to have pushed his former partner, has been placed on Probation for a year.

Thirty-six-year-old John Christopher McKeever from Antrim View, Upperlands, admitted charges of common assault and causing damage to a mobile phone on November 10 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that at approximately 7.55pm police were called to a disturbance at a house in Upperlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said police spoke to the injured party who alleged her ex-partner had earlier assaulted her and caused damage to her mobile phone. She said police could not see any physical injuries to the victim.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

McKeever was subsequently arrested and cautioned by police, counsel added.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant had been with the injured party for five or six years and they have a child.

Mr Ballentine said on this occasion McKeever had gone to get £1,500 this lady owed to him and had “lost his temper” and pushed her back into the living room.

He said there were no physical injuries to the woman and stressed there had been “nothing untoward” since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solicitor added that the defendant is currently unemployed and asked the court to deal with the matter in a way that would allow both parties to move forward.

District Judge Alan White told McKeever that domestic violence is a serious matter but this incident was at the “low end” as it involved a push.

Imposing the Probation Order for 12 months, Mr White also ordered the defendant to complete the two conditions contained in it.