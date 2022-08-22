Woman was ‘repeatedly kicked in the head’ by her then partner
A court in Ballymena heard a woman said she was “kicked repeatedly in the head” by her then partner.
At the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday (August 18), Romeo Varga (25), of Waveney Road, was sentenced on charges of assault; assaulting two police officers and causing criminal damage to two police vehicles.
He attempted to bite and spit on a police officer and then spat in a vehicle. Officers applied a spit and bite guard and he then headbutted a window repeatedly.
When put in a police cell van he again spat.
Defence barrister Neil Moore said Varga and the woman had been in a relationship and said it was an “abhorrent set of facts”.
Varga was put on Probation for two years.