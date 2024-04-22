Woman who admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis is sentenced at court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kirsten Joanne McGuckin (34), formerly with an address listed as at in Ballymena but now with a Newtownabbey address, committed the offences, according to the charge sheet, 'on dates prior to' December 30, 2022.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police seized phones and an examination showed supply of drugs.
A prosecutor said when interviewed the defendant told police she had been "acting as a middle person" in connection with "potential customers".
A defence barrister told an earlier court there was "significant mitigation and context to all this". At court this week he said the defendant was "not gaining in any way".
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "It appears that you were the victim of a coercive and controlling relationship and for evidential reasons which aren't apparent to me your co-accused, who the police believe to have been highly involved in this endeavour, was not prosecuted - the charges were withdrawn".
The judge said "in light of the background" and the contents of a pre-sentence report he was giving McGuckin a one year Probation Order.