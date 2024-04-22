Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirsten Joanne McGuckin (34), formerly with an address listed as at in Ballymena but now with a Newtownabbey address, committed the offences, according to the charge sheet, 'on dates prior to' December 30, 2022.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police seized phones and an examination showed supply of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said when interviewed the defendant told police she had been "acting as a middle person" in connection with "potential customers".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Pacemaker

A defence barrister told an earlier court there was "significant mitigation and context to all this". At court this week he said the defendant was "not gaining in any way".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "It appears that you were the victim of a coercive and controlling relationship and for evidential reasons which aren't apparent to me your co-accused, who the police believe to have been highly involved in this endeavour, was not prosecuted - the charges were withdrawn".