Woman who allegedly accelerated car towards her husband has case sent to Crown Court

A woman who allegedly accelerated a car towards her husband, forcing him to dive out of the way, has had her case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Hannah Watters (32), formerly of The Commons, Broughshane but now with an address on her charge sheet as Fernisky Park, Kells, is charged in relation to an incident in Broughshane at 1pm on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

She had originally been charged with attempted murder but that charge was withdrawn.

The defendant is now charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to her husband; assaulting him; dangerous driving; and causing criminal damage to a fence, garage and car.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

At an earlier court, a police officer said the PSNI were called to an incident where a vehicle left a road after going through a fence and crashed into the wall of a residential garage in Broughshane.

The defendant was in the driver's seat with airbags deployed and had to be "cut out" of the car and taken to hospital.

That court heard camera footage captured an incident showing the defendant's husband - a pedestrian – and "the defendant accelerates the car towards him, crossing the oncoming lane at speed, and mounting the footpath".

The officer said the accused's husband "is observed diving to the side into the garden as the car appears to make contact".

The officer said the man "hits the ground and rolls" and the car "smashes into the garage and comes to a stop".

The policeman said there "appears to be pre-meditation in respect of the defendant waiting for the victim before driving at him", adding the vehicle struck the man and "police believe these actions were deliberate and an attempt to seriously injure or hurt her partner".

The earlier court heard Watters had a clear record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick had told Watters at that court: "I appreciate that you seem to struggle with your mental health but equally I have seen the contents of the footage, it is a very serious case. Had your husband not dived out of the way there could have been a fatality."

The defendant was back at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 27 where she was given ongoing bail to an Antrim address.

The case was adjourned to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on April 29.