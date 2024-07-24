Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who allegedly accelerated a car towards her husband, causing him to dive out of the way, has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Hannah Watters (31), of The Commons, Broughshane, is charged in relation to an incident in the village at 1pm on Sunday July 21.

She is also charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily injury to her husband by driving dangerously; assault against him; causing damage to a fence, garage and car; and absence of insurance and a driving licence.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said police were called to an incident and they saw a vehicle had left a road after going through a wooden fence and had crashed into the wall of a residential garage in Broughshane.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The defendant was in the driver's seat with airbags deployed and had to be "cut out" of the car and taken to hospital.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard camera footage captured an incident in which it showed the defendant's husband was a pedestrian and "at this point the defendant accelerates the car towards him, crossing the oncoming lane at speed, and mounting the footpath".

The officer said the accused's husband "is observed diving to the side into the garden as the car appears to make contact".

The officer said the man "hits the ground and rolls" and the car "smashes into the garage and comes to a stop". Footage was shown to the court.

The officer said the defendant's husband declined to make a complaint or give a statement but had told police that prior to the incident his wife had been "verbally abusive in the family home and that she had thrown water over him and scratched his neck".

The officer said the defendant was not insured to drive the car which was registered and insured in the name of her husband.

The policeman said he was objecting to bail as there "appears to be pre-meditation in respect of the defendant waiting for the victim before driving at him".

The officer said the vehicle had struck the man and "police believe these actions were deliberate and an attempt to seriously injure or hurt her partner".

The court heard of concerns about the defendant's "mental health". The defendant had a clear record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I am very alive to what could have happened had he not dived out of the way." He said it had been "very worrying footage".

The judge told the defendant: "I appreciate that you seem to struggle with your mental health but equally I have seen the contents of the footage, it is a very serious case. Had your husband not dived out of the way this could have been an even more serious case and there could have been a fatality."

The defendant was given bail of £500 along with a £500 surety and she is not to contact her husband.