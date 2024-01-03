A South Derry woman who assaulted her estranged partner, has been placed on Probation for 18 months.

Tina McDonagh, aged 28, from Mullaghboy Close, Magherafelt, admitted three counts of common assault and causing annoyance and anxiety by persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard the offences took place between December 1, 2022 and January 7 last year.

Sentencing McDonagh, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told her it was concerning that she had four previous convictions for assault as well as riotous behaviour and disorderly behaviour.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

However, the judge said she took into account that the defendant was making some progress and ordered her to engage in any programmes recommended by Probation over the next 18 months.

District Judge Mullan also put in place a restraining order preventing the defendant from contacting the complainant for 12 months.

A defence lawyer said they were “domestic related charges” and the offences arose out of a "toxic relationship" in which there had been counter allegations.

He pointed out that the injured party was currently serving a custody sentence in relation to another matter.

The lawyer stressed the defendant has been off drugs for a full year and the injured party was her ex-boyfriend and father of her youngest child.

"Now that he is out of the way, so to speak, the defendant is making steady progress," he said, pleading with the court to deal with the matter leniently.