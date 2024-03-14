Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Laura Mawhinney (32), with an address listed as Peace Haven Crescent in Bellaghy, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, after pleading guilty to charges of assault and causing criminal damage. The court heard there was an incident on August 16 last year.

A prosecutor said a man said the defendant "forced" her way into his house and "scratched" him before throwing a "framed award" and a framed world map onto the ground, causing damage.

The defendant returned the next day giving the resident a "note and £5 apologising or the incident," the court was told. The court heard the man "was a vulnerable male who had a diagnosis of dementia".

He was known to the defendant who was previously in a relationship with a member of the man's family.

When interviewed the defendant told police she had gone to the man's home "to have a chat with him" and became "angry" over a comment.

Mawhinney said she had pulled the map off a wall and perhaps had knocked the frame down but the prosecutor said the defendant "wasn't able to explain the injury that the injured party had". The prosecutor said the man had "sustained minor cuts to his hands".

A defence barrister said the defendant had gone to the property "with good intention" but had "alcohol onboard". He claimed she "lost her temper" over the injured party having "no willingness to speak to her whatsoever".

The lawyer said the defendant had written an "apology letter" and delivered it to the house the next day and had a "high level of remorse" for the "out of character" incident. The defendant had a previous record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Mawhinney: "I hope you do reflect on the statement from the victim because it is quite clear this is a vulnerable individual, diagnosed with dementia. He should feel safe in his own home. It is quite clear that while he may have recovered from the physical injuries that the ongoing emotional trauma of what happened in his own home will stay with him for a long time."