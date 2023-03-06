A woman who attacked staff at Craigavon Hospital has pleaded guilty to four counts of assault.

Jacqueline Wallace from The Little Forest, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with three counts of assault and one of assaulting a Police Designated Person.

The Bluestone Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital. INPT28-216.

The charges related to an incident on October 1, last year.

A prosecutor told the court that police were tasked to attend Bluestone Unit at Craigavon Hospital in relation to an assault on staff members by a voluntary patient.

"On arrival, police observed the defendant on the ground of the unit being restrained by staff members. Police spoke with one staff member who said that whilst on duty she observed the defendant in a communal area. As she attempted to speak to her regarding her parents, the defendant clenched her fists and moved towards her in an aggressive manner.

"At this stage she thought she was going to be attacked and retreated into the nurses’ station. A short time later the staff member and another nurse observed the defendant walk towards two other staff members who were seated. She sprayed a can of deodorant towards the two staff members.

"Upon raising the alarm she placed her weight on one of the staff members and hit her to the body area causing her to have a sore neck. Staff members were able to remove the staff member from under the defendant and restrained her on the ground until police arrived. She was then arrested.”