A judge told a 39-year-old Ballymena woman who bought alcohol from an off-licence for a '13-year-old' boy it was a "serious" offence.

Bernadette McQuillan, of Kew Link, was found guilty after contesting a charge of purchasing alcohol at the town's Cullybackey Road WineFlair off-licence on February 19 last year 'for consumption by a person under the age of 18'.

Meanwhile, she pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £111 from Tesco at Larne Road in Ballymena on July 1 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court there had been a group video call discussing getting alcohol and getting money to give the defendant to make the purchase.

The court heard £20 was given to McQuillan and after she bought alcohol it was consumed at an "abandoned factory".

A defence barrister said the defendant had been "struggling financially" and "struggling to feed" her family when she had stolen the groceries from Tesco.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is a serous case. Buying alcohol for a child shows a very poor lack of judgement and needs to be treated seriously. The prosecution tell me that the minor was 13 years of age. That is very young to be buying alcohol, wholly unacceptable."

The judge said a pre-sentence report said Probation could explore the defendant's "decision-making" and give her "some victim insight".