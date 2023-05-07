Toni Leigh White (18), formerly with an address at Barnardo's but now listed as Queen Street in Ballymena, committed the offence on February 10 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police were called to Barnardo’s after a report of "a fire, persons trapped, and a female not breathing".
On arrival, police saw the defendant being "restrained" by staff and there were firefighters present. Police were told the defendant had started the fire in her room.
Once the building was cleared of people, firefighters saw a large amount of smoke, and a lighter, in a hallway. There was heavier smoke in a bedroom and a pillow and mattress with burn damage.
The prosecutor said a staff member said that after 11pm she had heard a smoke alarm sounding and the defendant's bedroom was "engulfed in flame". The staff member called for help and sustained a burn to her hand.
When interviewed, the defendant, who had no previous record, told police she was intoxicated and was "trying to make sure her lighter worked as she wanted to go outside and that it was not intentional, it was an accident".