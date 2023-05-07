A woman who caused a fire at Barnardo's supported living accommodation at Grove Road in Ballymena, has been put on Probation for a year after admitting a charge of arson.

Toni Leigh White (18), formerly with an address at Barnardo's but now listed as Queen Street in Ballymena, committed the offence on February 10 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police were called to Barnardo’s after a report of "a fire, persons trapped, and a female not breathing".

Advertisement

Advertisement

On arrival, police saw the defendant being "restrained" by staff and there were firefighters present. Police were told the defendant had started the fire in her room.

Ballymena Courthouse

Once the building was cleared of people, firefighters saw a large amount of smoke, and a lighter, in a hallway. There was heavier smoke in a bedroom and a pillow and mattress with burn damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecutor said a staff member said that after 11pm she had heard a smoke alarm sounding and the defendant's bedroom was "engulfed in flame". The staff member called for help and sustained a burn to her hand.