Thirty-five-year-old Christine Phillips whose address was given as Fairview Court, Newtownabbey, had admitted two charges of assaulting police officers and one of disorderly behaviour.

The case had been adjourned at an earlier sitting of Magherafelt Magistrates Court for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

The court heard police had been called to a domestic incident at Westland Drive, Magherafelt, shortly after midnight on July 10 this year after a complainant asked them to remove the defendant from a property.

Counsel prosecuting said Phillips became verbally abusive and when asked to calm down and to stop shouting and swearing, she refused.

During her arrest, she shouted ‘F**k off, Fenian b*****ds’ and kicked one of the constables arresting her, before kicking out at another constable, said the lawyer.

She then shouted further abuse, telling police she would 'trail you through every court in Northern Ireland' and calling one constable 'Fanta pants b*****d'.

The prosecutor said the defendant continued: “I'll push you clean through that f*****g window.”

At the court on Wednesday District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that Phillips, who was said by her lawyer to have moved to an address in Carrickfergus, had a limited record.

Ms Mullan warned Phillips, who appeared in via video-link from her solicitor’s office, to cooperate with Probation over the next 12 months.