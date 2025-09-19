A woman, who smeared dog poo over her former partner’s Maserati, claimed she was returning it, a court hears.

Justyna Kaznowska, aged 32, from Armagh Road in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a man on April 4 this year and damaging a vehicle belonging to the same man on July 16 this year with the domestic violence aggravator attached to both charges.

Kaznowska’s barrister, Mr Seamus Lannon, said: “Given the absence of a record and the context of the case, I would hope a pre-sentence report would be available.”

Police were called by the injured party on Wednesday, July 16 who said his ex-partner, the defendant, had gone to his current partner’s address in Portadown.

"He alleged she had smeared dog faeces over the front door of the address and smeared dog faeces over his car which is a Maserati,” said the prosecutor.

When police arrived they saw dog faeces on the door handle of the address and the driver door handle and driver window of the injured party’s vehicle.

The injured party also alleged that on Friday, April 4 this year the defendant had attacked him outside his mother’s address by grabbing him by the face and leaving a scrab mark near his left eye. The defendant was arrested at her work address and made full admissions in interview.

When asked about hitting the injured party, she said she ‘tried her best to hit him’.

The prosecutor said there is an application for a Restraining Order in favour of the injured party.

"There is no application for compensation as the injured party cleaned the vehicle himself,” she said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Mr Lannon the case was “a very odd one”.

Mr Lannon, who submitted a number of references in support of the defendant, said Ms Kaznowska has been “stressed to the height by the activities of her former partner, father of her two children”.

"All she was doing was returning product that was left at her house. Now she didn’t return all of the product,” said Mr Lannon.

"When you say product do you mean dog faeces?” asked the district judge.

Mr Lannon said he did, adding: “There was also another product left there of a sexual nature but that was discarded because her children were sensitive to it.”

District Judge Ranaghan said he would be sentencing “through guessing with domestic violence in the mix”.

"I don’t know what’s been going on between these people. And on top of that I hear there were two children involved. The court has a duty to protect those children as well,” said the district judge.

He told the Polish interpreter to explain to the defendant the court is going to order a pre-sentence report.

"The court is always concerned were allegations relate to domestic violence and there appears to be a background between the parties here which involves their two children,” said the district judge, adjourning the case until October 29.