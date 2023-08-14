A woman, who spotted her ex-partner in a car with another woman, raced them at speed hitting the other vehicle a number of times and while have two young children as passengers.

A charge of cruelty to children under 16 was withdrawn however Shelly Takawira, aged 42, from Brookehill, Lurgan appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop at a damage-only accident, failing to report a damage-only accident, failing to remain at a damage-only accident and two counts of carrying a child in a car without restraints.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

A prosecutor said that on March 14, police got numerous calls from third parties of vehicles racing ‘at high speed’ on the Northway in Portadown. One vehicle was a white Ford Kuga, the other a silver Mercedes. One person who reported that their vehicle was ‘narrowly missed’ by the white Ford. The Ford was found outside Brookehill, where the defendant was in the driver’s seat and two children, aged six and four, were also in the vehicle.

The prosecutor said Takawira told police she saw her ex-partner in the Mercedes with another female. This upset her and it led her to race him along the Northway. She came off at Rushmere Shopping Centre to continue to race through the roundabouts towards Lurgan where she lost him. She stated she hit his vehicle with her vehicle a number of times and agreed that her driving ‘wasn’t safe’.

Police spotted that there were no car seats for the children. Takawira told police she was helping her friend move house and she had removed the children’s car seats, comfirming the children were in the vehicle during the journey where she hit the ex-partner’s vehicle.

During interview she admitted to driving fast and carelessly. The prosecutor said: “She said he didn’t stop so she continued to follow him but she was aware she had collided with the vehicle on a number of occasions and she did not stop at the scene.

"She said she regretted what happened and acted out of the anger that her ex-partner had a woman in the vehicle. In relation to the children not using car seats, she said there were bags in the car because of moving house and normal seatbelts were used. She admitted the standard of her driving was dangerous and careless.

"She went on to say the ex-partner was due to move back into her house after the separation as they had ironed out their differences. Then she saw another woman in his car and lost it.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said, having listened to the facts, “this was deliberate”. She added: "This wasn’t even reckless. This was intentional while her two children are in the back of the car. I think this is a pre-sentence report case. I think she is at risk of losing her liberty. This sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated. Coupled with the fact, though it’s not charged, there is a domestic element to it.