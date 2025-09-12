Woman who stole a Christmas tree from Asda in Antrim left in a BMW X1

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2025, 12:44 BST
A woman who stole a £100 Christmas tree from Asda in Antrim town left in her BMW X1.

Sabrina Mary McDonagh (34), of Glendale Road in Derry/Londonderry, took the Tree on November 23 last year.

A prosecutor said the Christmas tree was recovered and was fit for re-sale. The defendant was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

She was apprehended at a nearby McDonald's Restaurant in Antrim on November 23. A defence solicitor said the defendant is a single mother of four children.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a record of 13 previous convictions including eight for theft and one for handling stolen goods.

He asked: "What would happen if she went to prison? Does she think she is immune from prison and I will not send her to prison?"

The judge told the defendant: "I don't say these things lightly. Do you understand that if you keep going into shops and stealing things you will end up going to prison?"

The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for 18 months.

