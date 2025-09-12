Court told of theft of Christmas tree from Asda in Antrim town. Image: Google

A woman who stole a £100 Christmas tree from Asda in Antrim town left in her BMW X1.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sabrina Mary McDonagh (34), of Glendale Road in Derry/Londonderry, took the Tree on November 23 last year.

A prosecutor said the Christmas tree was recovered and was fit for re-sale. The defendant was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was apprehended at a nearby McDonald's Restaurant in Antrim on November 23. A defence solicitor said the defendant is a single mother of four children.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a record of 13 previous convictions including eight for theft and one for handling stolen goods.

He asked: "What would happen if she went to prison? Does she think she is immune from prison and I will not send her to prison?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told the defendant: "I don't say these things lightly. Do you understand that if you keep going into shops and stealing things you will end up going to prison?"

The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for 18 months.