Woman who tried to avoid police checkpoint was spotted walking away from her car in her pyjamas

A Dunmurry woman has been banned from driving for 12 months after she attempted to avoid a police checkpoint.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
3 minutes ago

Anna Marie Walsh (49), whose address was given as Mount Eagles Walk in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court charged with driving with excess alcohol.

The court heard that on November 19 at approximately 11.50pm, police were carrying out a routine checkpoint at The Cutts. The defendant was seen turning her car into a gated entrance before the checkpoint. The police saw the vehicle was abandoned and the defendant was observed walking away in her pyjamas.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

She was arrested and provided a breath specimen, the lower reading of which was 52mg in 100ml of breath, 17mg over the legal limit.

Defence told the court the defendant had been driving for 22 years and had no record.

District Judge Rosie Waters banned the defendant from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £250, as well as a £15 levy.