Woman with 99 previous convictions is sentenced for 'wasting police time'

A woman with 99 previous convictions has been ordered to do 240 hours of Community Service for 'wasting police time'.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 19:28 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 19:35 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Joanne Mitchell (50), of Greenview Avenue in Antrim town, had falsely claimed to police she had been "threatened" and that a demand had been made for her to pay £1,000.

She appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in relation to June and July in 2021.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Mitchell had a "very bad record for wasting police time". He added: "Hopefully you are not going to go back to your old ways."

The judge continued: "Police time is a finite and valuable resource and the last thing they need is people ringing them up with false allegations because it detracts them from their important work."