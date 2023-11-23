Woman with 99 previous convictions is sentenced for 'wasting police time'
Joanne Mitchell (50), of Greenview Avenue in Antrim town, had falsely claimed to police she had been "threatened" and that a demand had been made for her to pay £1,000.
She appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in relation to June and July in 2021.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said Mitchell had a "very bad record for wasting police time". He added: "Hopefully you are not going to go back to your old ways."
The judge continued: "Police time is a finite and valuable resource and the last thing they need is people ringing them up with false allegations because it detracts them from their important work."