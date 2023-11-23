A woman with 99 previous convictions has been ordered to do 240 hours of Community Service for 'wasting police time'.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Joanne Mitchell (50), of Greenview Avenue in Antrim town, had falsely claimed to police she had been "threatened" and that a demand had been made for her to pay £1,000.

She appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in relation to June and July in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Mitchell had a "very bad record for wasting police time". He added: "Hopefully you are not going to go back to your old ways."