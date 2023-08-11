A woman with two children in her vehicle was more than three times the drink drive limit after taking alcohol at a July 12 parade in Ballycastle.

Tracy Boyd (44), of Knock Eden Avenue, Ballymoney, was detected in Ballymena on July 13 this year. She admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol in breath and absence of insurance.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, police received a report of a possible drink driver heading towards Ballymena and when police stopped the vehicle the defendant was slurring her words and there was a strong smell of liquor.

The defendant had two children aged seven and twelve in the car. The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 117 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister accepted the presence of children in the vehicle and the high reading were "aggravating" features. He said his client had been at July 12 parade in Ballycastle and had taken drink.

She had gone home and after watching a film and having more drink, she got a phone call from a friend who was "stuck in Ballymena".

The defendant then made made a "very foolish" decision to go and collect that person, the defence lawyer said.

The defendant was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £400.