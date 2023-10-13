A woman with a Larne address who committed offences despite being on a suspended prison sentence was given "one last chance" by a judge at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Cheryl Gardner (32), of Victoria Road, stole items worth £42 from DV8 in Limavady and was then found with small amounts of cocaine and Diazepam on September 3, 2021. She was disorderly when she was shouting and swearing in Larne at 7.30am on August 17 this year. At 7am on March 18 this year she opened and drank alcohol worth £2.25 without offering payment at a Larne shop.

And around 7am on June 11 this year she stole food and drink worth £48 from another shop in Larne.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had long-standing drug addiction issues with Pregabalin. He said she is getting help and "wants to turn her life completely around".