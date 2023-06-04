A man and woman accused of credit card fraud are being investigated for further "similar" offences, a court has heard.

The accused are Selvis Sali (49), of 'no fixed abode' in Belfast and Iulea Iliescu (33), of Covehill Court in Portrush.

They appeared via video link from custody and had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (June 1).

Sali is accused of fraudulent credit card use at Rosspark Hotel near Kells on March 22 this year.

Ballymena courthouse

He is also charged with possessing credit cards 'in different names' in connection with fraud on March 31, 2023.

He is further accused of the theft of 'post and related documentation' belonging to 'multiple victims' and handling stolen goods - 'post and related documentation' - on March 30 this year.

The defendant is also alleged to have resisted a police officer in the execution of her duty on March 31.

Iliescu is charged with three counts of fraud by false representation in relation to a credit card at the Rosspark Hotel on March 22; using a credit card in a man's name to cause a loss to Sainsbury's between January 9 and February 13 this year and use of a 'fraudulent' driving licence on February 10 this year.

She is also charged with possessing 'various credit cards in different names' on March 31 in connection with fraud; theft of 'post and related documentation' belonging to 'multiple victims' and handling stolen goods - 'post and related documentation' - on March 30 this year.

A prosecutor said a "full update" has been given by police and after both accused were remanded into custody on the charges before the court, other "similar offending" was linked to the defendants.

With statements and CCTV the file is expected to be "quite large". The file should be in within two months, the court heard.

A defence lawyer said he was aware it was a "large investigation" and another lawyer said Iliescu was "anxious" to go back to Romania.