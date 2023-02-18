Woman with 'sack concealed under her skirt' took £1,000 worth of goods in shoplifting spree

A woman who took more than £1,000 worth of goods during a shoplifting spree in Ballymena had a "man-made sack concealed under her skirt," a court heard.

Iosif Codruta (25), of Cushendall Road, Ballymena, committed the thefts on May 28, 2021.

She took clothing worth £325 from the Tommy Hilfiger store; clothing and earrings worth £316 from Next; hand lotion, bags and t-shirts from Menary's; clothing worth £110 from JD Sports; and fragrance and a blanket worth £81 from Semi-Chem.

She also took food worth £56 from Sainsbury's on October 17, 2022.

Ballymena courthouse.

The defendant had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 16.

A prosecutor said when searched in custody the defendant was "found to have a man-made sack concealed underneath her skirt. That sack contained clothing from the Tommy Hilfiger store".

A defence lawyer said the defendant, "a single mother with three young children," is claiming benefits and also working as a part-time cleaner, but at the time of the offences had been struggling financially when she had lost her accommodation and benefits.

The defendant told the court she wished to apologise.

Handing down a six months jail term, suspended for two years, District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "serious" incidents and the defendant had a previous conviction for another "serious" theft.

The judge warned the defendant that if she continues to shoplift she "will go to prison".

