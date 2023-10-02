Two women, aged 60 and 33, have been arrested after a street disturbance in Co Armagh town.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Armagh have charged a 33-year-old woman with assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

"She is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates Court on October 24th, 2023.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Appeal for information

The charges are linked to a report of a disturbance in McCrory Street, Armagh on October 1.

A woman in her 60s was also arrested in connection with the incident, and subsequently released pending a report to the PPS.