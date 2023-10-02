Women aged 60 and 33 arrested after street disturbance in Co Armagh
Two women, aged 60 and 33, have been arrested after a street disturbance in Co Armagh town.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Armagh have charged a 33-year-old woman with assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
"She is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates Court on October 24th, 2023.
"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charges are linked to a report of a disturbance in McCrory Street, Armagh on October 1.
A woman in her 60s was also arrested in connection with the incident, and subsequently released pending a report to the PPS.