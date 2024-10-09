Women 'uninjured' after being confronted by burglar as he rifled through handbags in north Belfast house

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2024, 17:34 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 17:37 BST
Two women were uninjured after being confronted by a burglar as he searched through handbags during a break-in at a house in north Belfast.

The burglary occurred at residential premises in the Evelyn Gardens area on Tuesday (October 8).

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Sometime between 8:45pm and 9pm, it was reported that a male has entered a house in the area. It was reported that he confronted two women in their 60s who were inside the property, as he went through two handbags during the incident.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
"It was reported the man then made off with a sum of money, jewellery and other items. Both women were not injured following the incident.

“The man is described as being aged in his 20s and around 6ft in height. He was dressed in a black coloured coat and dark coloured trousers.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1679 08/10/24."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

