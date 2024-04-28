Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Imre Lucaciu (34), with an address listed as Queen Street in Ballymena, was charged in relation to October 2, 2022.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 25 where he had the assistance of an interpreter.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The court heard a woman was driving a van at Liminary Road around 6.45pm when a BMW driven by the defendant came out of the entrance to a house and into the path of the van.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said the van driver "tried to swerve to avoid a collision" but there was a collision between the van and BMW and then a Ford Fiesta driving from the opposite direction was collided with.

The van driver was injured, suffering a "broken kneecap and broken foot" and the driver of the Fiesta had a leg and an arm broken.

A passenger in the Fiesta suffered "four broken ribs and injuries to her kidneys, pancreas and bowel" and spent several months in hospital.

Another passenger in the Fiesta suffered "cuts and bruises".

A defence barrister said the defendant is a barber and it had been a "harrowing and disturbing accident" and the defendant wished to extend his apologies "as to the impact" it had on the women.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had read "very moving" Victim Impact Statements which he understood the defendant had also read.

The judge said the women had sustained "very significant injuries".

He added: "That is not just physical injuries but also emotional trauma as a result of the accident".

Judge Broderick said one of the women "goes as far to say that as far as her injuries are concerned she regards those as potentially life-changing".

He said another of the women, who was present in court for the sentencing, had "sustained significant injuries that will live with her for a long time".

The judge added: "In these cases the court must have regard to a number of factors. The case law which guides sentencing enjoins the court to have regard to factors such as the defendant's clear record; take into account his plea of guilty; and in particular to take into account the nature of the driving which caused the accident.

"This does not appear to be a case where there was excessive speed by the defendant but rather he was careless when he emerged from a driveway onto a main road.

"While the manner of his driving was in the lower category of culpability there were nevertheless significant injuries sustained by the victims.

"Obviously no sentence that I impose can rectify the physical and emotional trauma that the victims have sustained and I anticipate that they would be entitled to significant compensation in due course through the civil courts.

"Taking all matters into consideration and applying the sentencing guidelines I am minded to impose a Community Order."

The judge ordered the defendant to do 200 hours of Community Service which he said was a "direct alternative to imprisonment so if he fails to comply with this Order he is brought back to court and the likely outcome would be a period of immediate custody".