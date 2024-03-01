Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stevie Brown (22), of Shanlieve in Ballymena, admitted charges of assault, disorderly behaviour, assaults on police, resisting a police officer and the attempted theft of meat worth over £40 from 'The Phoenix' shop in Ballymena on January 13 this year.

The defendant, who had a record, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The court heard the defendant was shouting and swearing outside the shop and when arrested he attempted to headbutt an officer and kicked and elbowed other officers. When he arrived at a police station he attempted to headbutt an officer.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said the defendant had been drinking and had "completely lost the run of himself".