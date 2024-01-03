Year driving ban for motorist after police smelt alcohol at 10.30am
Widad Laimeche (27), of Rossdale in Ballymena, came to police attention at a police checkpoint at Randalstown Road in Antrim town.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, police could smell alcohol when they spoke to the defendant and when taken to custody she had an alcohol in breath reading of 47 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence solicitor said it had been a routine police check. He said it was a "morning after the night before" case.
The lawyer said the defendant had taken drink at a friend's house and was on her way to work the next morning. "She did not dream at all that the drink she had consumed had any way affected her but unfortunately it did".
He said the defendant is a part-time chip shop worker and being off the road means plans to be a sports instructor will now have to be "put on hold".
At court on January 2, the solicitor said: "On the stark reality of a January morning she realises she will be off the road". He said she had never been in trouble before and was remorseful.
District Judge Nigel Broderick took into account the clear record and guilty plea and banned the defendant from driving for a year and fined her £250.