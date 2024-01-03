A woman who was found to be over the drink drive limit at 10.30am on November 26 last year had taken alcohol the night before but thought she was okay to drive, her solicitor said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Widad Laimeche (27), of Rossdale in Ballymena, came to police attention at a police checkpoint at Randalstown Road in Antrim town.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, police could smell alcohol when they spoke to the defendant and when taken to custody she had an alcohol in breath reading of 47 - the legal limit is 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence solicitor said it had been a routine police check. He said it was a "morning after the night before" case.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The lawyer said the defendant had taken drink at a friend's house and was on her way to work the next morning. "She did not dream at all that the drink she had consumed had any way affected her but unfortunately it did".

He said the defendant is a part-time chip shop worker and being off the road means plans to be a sports instructor will now have to be "put on hold".

At court on January 2, the solicitor said: "On the stark reality of a January morning she realises she will be off the road". He said she had never been in trouble before and was remorseful.